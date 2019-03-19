Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,862 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AON by 14,228.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $312,712,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in AON by 13,414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AON by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,618,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,997,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.10.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $711,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,585,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,470 shares of company stock worth $13,468,000. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

