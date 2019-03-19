Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

ETN stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

