Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPL by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PPL by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,081,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,544 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PPL by 2,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,161,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $282,051.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,714.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,457. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in PPL Corp (PPL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/brown-advisory-inc-has-2-76-million-position-in-ppl-corp-ppl.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.