Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Stake Raised by Voce Capital Management LLC

Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises 2.1% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 97,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,439. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $331,732.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $767,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

