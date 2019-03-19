Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 331 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 460,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 347,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Argus set a $110.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.01.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

