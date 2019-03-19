Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

