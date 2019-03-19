Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Buys 6,190 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 432.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

