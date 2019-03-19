Brokers Offer Predictions for Pivotal Software’s Q1 2021 Earnings (PVTL)

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pivotal Software in a research report issued on Friday, March 15th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pivotal Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PVTL opened at $19.76 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 13,700 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $308,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

