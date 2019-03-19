Brokerages Set Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) PT at $195.38

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of SPG opened at $174.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $490,827,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 322,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,115,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,005 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

