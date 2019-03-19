Brokerages Set Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) PT at $195.38

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.38.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.
Shares of SPG opened at $174.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.
Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $490,827,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 322,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,115,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,005 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
