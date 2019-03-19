Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Price Target at $19.75

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $27,011.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 690,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primo Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

