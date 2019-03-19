Brokerages Set Catalent Inc (CTLT) PT at $48.43

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. First Analysis reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other Catalent news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 43,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,853,371.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3,074.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,798,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,177,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $67,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Catalent by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,779 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.38 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

