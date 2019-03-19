Brokerages Set $28.50 Price Target for Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cannae an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cannae has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Cannae had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Cannae’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cannae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.