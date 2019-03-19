Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to report sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.53 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,232. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CarMax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

