Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

NWL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 56,589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,706,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 102,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,946,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,022,000 after acquiring an additional 257,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

