Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) to Announce $0.01 EPS

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.55 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LightPath Technologies an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned 0.22% of LightPath Technologies worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -0.18.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.