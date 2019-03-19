Broadcom (AVGO) Given New $341.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $314.00 to $341.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $293.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $299.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,582,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,404,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.