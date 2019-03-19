Broadcom (AVGO) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Shares of AVGO opened at $293.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $299.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

