Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 958.50 ($12.52) and last traded at GBX 952.50 ($12.45), with a volume of 283320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 946.50 ($12.37).

BVIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Britvic to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 867.55 ($11.34).

Get Britvic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Britvic (BVIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $958.50” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/britvic-bvic-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-958-50.html.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.