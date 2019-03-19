BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,437,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,018,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,769 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,928,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 48,374.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,192,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

