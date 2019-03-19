BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director Oscar K. Brown acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

