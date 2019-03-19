BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,944,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,609,000 after buying an additional 387,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,624,000 after buying an additional 235,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,154,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $786,703.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-1-20-million-stake-in-united-therapeutics-co-uthr.html.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.