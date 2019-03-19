Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 75,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 24,875.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.62% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Stephens set a $227.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

