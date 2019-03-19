Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $267.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.54.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

