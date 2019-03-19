Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Newmont Mining worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $137,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,350.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.01.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

