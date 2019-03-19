Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $18.41 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE RF opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-has-18-41-million-stake-in-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.