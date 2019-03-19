Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.48 Million Position in Aecom (ACM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,132,539 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Aecom stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aecom has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecom news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $752,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,117.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

