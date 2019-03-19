BOX Token Price Tops $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $3.04 million worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027337 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001489 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,555,730 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

