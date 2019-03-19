Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

BXP opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

