Boston Partners Has $55.99 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 219,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $55,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Walmart stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $65,044,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,207,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,554,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,093,648 shares of company stock valued at $986,261,308. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

