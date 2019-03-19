Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $498,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $1,756.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,128.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

