Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.
Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.
