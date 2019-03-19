Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,837 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 501,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,202,000 after buying an additional 271,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 267,543 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

