Bokf Na Has $916,000 Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Bokf Na increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CSX were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in CSX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

