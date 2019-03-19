Bokf Na Has $869,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (GGG)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Graco were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graco by 31.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,715,000 after acquiring an additional 265,581 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Graco by 72.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $4,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,473.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $109,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,038 shares of company stock worth $13,952,569. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE:GGG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/bokf-na-has-869000-holdings-in-graco-inc-ggg.html.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.