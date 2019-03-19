Boeing Co (BA) Position Increased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $376.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.94.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

