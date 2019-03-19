BMO Capital Markets Cuts Camping World (CWH) Price Target to $20.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Camping World from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.06.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 29,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camping World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,706.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

