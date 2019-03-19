Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BPMC stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,464. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 43.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

