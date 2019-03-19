Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 20,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BPMC stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,464. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.64.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 531.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
