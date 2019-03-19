BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,003 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Insight Enterprises worth $214,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,432,000 after buying an additional 168,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,761,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,432,000 after buying an additional 168,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,229,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 70,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 483,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $58.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

