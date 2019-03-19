BlackRock Inc. Has $206.96 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 303,782 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.81% of Diodes worth $206,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $203,018.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,837.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clemente Beltran sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $77,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $206.96 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/blackrock-inc-has-206-96-million-holdings-in-diodes-incorporated-diod.html.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.