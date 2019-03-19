BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

NYSE:BHK opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

