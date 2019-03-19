BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 189 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,056,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,866 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $818,701,000 after acquiring an additional 98,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Shares of DIS opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $79,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,336,704. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

