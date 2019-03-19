Bitspace (BSX) Price Up 31.7% This Week

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bitspace has a total market cap of $16,512.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitspace has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008260 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006269 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace (CRYPTO:BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,511,783 coins. The official website for Bitspace is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitspace Coin Trading

Bitspace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

