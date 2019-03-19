BitRewards (BIT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. BitRewards has a total market cap of $127,418.00 and approximately $5,814.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, BitRewards has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00071904 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00078969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006749 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,306,148 tokens. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

