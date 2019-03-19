bitqy (BQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, bitqy has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitqy has a total market capitalization of $125,555.00 and $3.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitqy token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00384974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.01644199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00227232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004760 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy’s genesis date was August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org . bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitqy

bitqy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitqy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitqy using one of the exchanges listed above.

