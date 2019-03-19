bitJob Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. bitJob has a market cap of $162,935.00 and approximately $777.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00383982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.01650539 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00227556 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001824 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004780 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,804,993 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

