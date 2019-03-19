Bitgem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Bitgem coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgem has traded flat against the dollar. Bitgem has a total market capitalization of $171,192.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.01395920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00328347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00166602 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008928 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027505 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitgem Profile

Bitgem (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Bitgem Coin Trading

Bitgem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

