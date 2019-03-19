Bitcoin Cash SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BCHSV)

Bitcoin Cash SV (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Bitcoin Cash SV has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $630.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash SV coin can now be purchased for $118.46 or 0.02991990 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, CoinZest, Bitkub and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash SV alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.03718150 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash SV Profile

Bitcoin Cash SV is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin Cash SV’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin Cash SV’s official Twitter account is @nChainGlobal

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash SV

Bitcoin Cash SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Gate.io, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Bitkub, Bibox, OKEx, Coinbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, HitBTC, MBAex, BX Thailand, Hotbit, CoinBene, Cobinhood, CoinEx, IDAX, CoinZest, YoBit, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, Korbit, Upbit, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Binance, FCoin, Koinex, BigONE, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Bitrue, WazirX, Bit-Z and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.