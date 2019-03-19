Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $124,112.00 and $14.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 28,946,241 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

