Bitauto (BITA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bitauto updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Bitauto stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,004. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

BITA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bitauto in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 830,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 867,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 48,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 505,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110,943 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

