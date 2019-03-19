BioTime (BTX) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BioTime traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 18,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,058,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioTime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Dawson James assumed coverage on BioTime in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on BioTime in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioTime by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioTime by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioTime by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioTime by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BioTime by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

