BioScrip (BIOS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.51 price objective on the stock.

BIOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut BioScrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioScrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded BioScrip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get BioScrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.76. BioScrip has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.39 million. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioScrip by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioScrip by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,809 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the third quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioScrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BioScrip by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,174,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 985,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.